Trader Joe’s recalls applesauce that may contain glass

MONROVIA, Calif. (WATE) – Trader Joe’s is recalling three varieties of applesauce, two of which were sold in Tennessee stores, because they may contain shards of glass.

Two of the three varieties were sold in all Trader Joe’s stores nationwide: Trader Joe’s First Crush Unsweetened Gravenstein Apple Sauce with a bar code of 00015905 and a “best before” date of August 8, 2018; and Trader Joe’s Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce with a bar code of 00194877 and a “best before” date of October 6, 2018.

Additionally, Trader Joe’s All Natural Unsweetened Apple Sauce sold in Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Louisiana, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah and Washington is also included in the recall. This apple sauce has a bar code of 00014359 and a “best before” date of December 16, 2018.

All potentially affected product still on store shelves has been removed and destroyed, according to the company. Anyone who has purchased recalled applesauce should not eat it and return it to any Trader Joe’s for a refund. You can also call Trader Joe’s Customer Relations at (626) 599-3817 or send them an email.