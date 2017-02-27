MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WATE) – A new poll by Middle Tennessee State University (MTSU) found that Tennessee voters dislike the Affordable Care Act and want it repealed, but not until they have seen details of a replacement plan.

Sixty percent of voters agree Congress should repeal the Affordable Care Act, according to the poll. A follow-up question posed only to voters who said they wanted the law repealed found that 67 percent of those people thought lawmakers should wait to vote on a repeal until the details of a replacement plan is announced.

61 percent of Tennessee voters have an “unfavorable” view of the Affordable Care Act

60 percent think Congress should repeal the Affordable Care Act

31 percent hold a favorable of the Affordable Care Act

32 percent think Congress should not repeal the Affordable Care Act

The poll found that Tennessee voters are more eager than Americans as a whole to see the law rolled back. An identical question in a December 2016 poll by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that 49 percent of Americans want the Affordable Care Act repealed.

MTSU researchers said it was not surprising that attitudes toward the Affordable Care Act are highly partisan. Eighty-eight percent of Republicans held unfavorable views compared to 16 percent of Democrats.

The poll was taken between February 12-16. Issues & Answers Network Inc. completed 600 telephone surveys for the poll among a random sample of registered Tennessee voters aged 18 and over. Data were collected using a Tennessee statewide voter registration sample with 60 percent landlines and 40 percent cell phones.

Immigration

The study also found that Tennessee voters support banning immigration from “terror-prone regions.”

Fifty-six percent of Tennessee voters support “suspending immigration from ‘terror prone’ regions, even if it means turning away refugees from those regions.” Thirty-one percent are opposed and 13 percent did not want to give an answer.

However, 56 percent of voters in Tennessee say individuals should be allowed to stay in the United States and eventually apply for citizenship. Thirty-one percent thought immigrants should be required to leave the United States and six percent said they should be allowed to stay in the United States legally, but not be allowed to apply for citizenship.

Other findings

Asked, “Generally, what do you think the law should say about people carrying a handgun with them in public?”:

12 percent say the law should “prohibit people from carrying a handgun.”

51 percent say the law should “require a permit to carry a handgun.”

23 percent say the law should “require a permit to carry a handgun if the handgun is concealed from view but not if the handgun is carried in plain sight.”

9 percent say the law should “allow people to carry a handgun without a permit, whether concealed or in plain sight.”

Asked, “Do you think abortion should be legal in all cases, legal in most cases, illegal in most cases, or illegal in all cases?”:

11 percent choose “legal in all cases”

25 percent choose “legal in most cases”

30 percent choose “illegal in most cases”

26 percent choose “illegal in all cases”

The rest say they don’t know or decline to answer

Asked, “What would be most likely to reduce the number of abortions performed: stricter abortion regulations, more access to birth control and sex education, both, or neither?”

13 percent say “stricter abortion regulations”

31 percent say “more access to birth control and sex education:

37 percent say “both”

12 percent say “neither”

The rest say they don’t know or give no answer

Asked, “Some say requiring seat belts on school buses would keep children safer. Others say there are cheaper, easier ways to improve school bus safety. Do you think Tennessee should require seat belts on all school buses, or not?”

67 percent want seat belts required on all school buses

22 percent don’t want seat belts required on all school buses

The rest don’t know or decline to answer

Asked, “Would you favor or oppose providing most families in Tennessee with tax-funded school vouchers that they could use to help pay for sending their children to private or religious schools if they wanted to?”:

41 percent are in favor

45 percent are opposed

The rest don’t know or decline to answer

Asked, as a follow-up, “What about if school vouchers were provided only to poor families whose children are attending low-achieving Tennessee schools?”

38 percent are in favor

48 percent are opposed

The rest don’t know or decline to answer

Asked, “Over the last decade, there has been a significant increase in testing in the public schools to measure academic achievement. Just your impression or what you may have heard or read, has increased testing helped, hurt, or made no difference in the performance of the local public schools?”

17 percent choose “helped”

33 percent choose “hurt”

37 percent choose “made no difference”

The rest don’t know or give no answer