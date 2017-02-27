Tennessee Theatre to host musical events in March

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – There are many events at the Tennessee Theatre for music and theater fans.

Country music superstar Martina McBride will be performing on May 5 as a part of the “Stars on Stage” fundraising gala.

Related: Martina McBride to perform in Knoxville for ‘Stars on Stage’ gala

Broadway fans can see “Rent” March 10-11. The musical is a rock-opera based off of “La Boheme.”

During the MoxleyCarmical Masterworks Series, Knoxville Symphony Orchestra Concertmaster Gabriel Lefkowitz will be performing Brahms’ Concerto for Violin and Orchestra March 16-17.

The legendary band Earth, Wind & Fire will be forming March 21.

The Tennessee Theatre will be a venue for the Big Ears Festival. Many artists will perform.

For more information on show times or tickets, visit TennesseeTheatre.com.