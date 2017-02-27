Roane County couple pleads not guilty in animal abuse case

ROCKWOOD (WATE) – A Rockwood couple charged in an animal cruelty case involving four dogs were in Roane County court on Monday.

Jeffrey and Dawn Mast pleaded not guilty to four counts of animal cruelty. They were assigned a public defender and a status hearing was set for April.

Details of the case were not released, but four dogs were involved that were taken into custody by animal control. If found guilty, they could face up to 11 months, 29 days in jail, along with a fine of up to $2,500.

