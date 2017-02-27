Roane County couple pleads not guilty in animal abuse case

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:
Jeffrey and Dawn Mast
Jeffrey and Dawn Mast

ROCKWOOD (WATE) – A Rockwood couple charged in an animal cruelty case involving four dogs were in Roane County court on Monday.

Jeffrey and Dawn Mast pleaded not guilty to four counts of animal cruelty. They were assigned a public defender and a status hearing was set for April.

Jeffrey and Dawn Mast (source: Roane County Jail)
Jeffrey and Dawn Mast (source: Roane County Jail)

Details of the case were not released, but four dogs were involved that were taken into custody by animal control. If found guilty, they could face up to 11 months, 29 days in jail, along with a fine of up to $2,500.

Previous story: Rockwood couple charged in animal cruelty case

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s