Knoxville non-profit creating greener future for urban youth

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Omari West had a big grin on his face as he stepped back to admire his work.

“When you look at it you feel pretty good about yourself,” said West. “If I can do that, then what can’t I do?”

Renewable non-profit SEEED Knox helped West get a job with Appalachian Renewable Resources installing solar panels on a house. SEEED Knox, which stands for Socially Equal Energy Efficient Development, is a non-profit that focuses on creating green jobs for urban youth in Knoxville.

The idea behind SEEED Knox is that in order to help inner-city youth get out of jail and into the real world they need jobs. SEEED Knox not only helps provide people with jobs, but their programs ensure clean energy technologies are available for low-income residents.

West spent several weeks helping to install solar panels on a house. It was the first time Appalachian Renewable Resources worked with SEEED Knox. Scott Noethen, owner of Appalachian Renewable Resources said it was a challenge teaching someone else how to install the solar panels, but the experience was well worth time.

“Part of it was being a steward to the environment and I guess it just kind of flows into that whole mentality of stewardship to our community as well,” said Noethen.

West says he plans to keep doing jobs with SEEED and he also is hoping to further his education. He says it proves that even if people have made mistakes in the past, they shouldn’t just be “thrown away.”

“I think it’s amazing. I feel like I’m on the forefront of the future. I feel like I have a leg up,” West said.

