Knox County to commemorate Civil War site

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Knox County officials will remember a piece of East Tennessee’s history this week.

There will be a commemoration for a Civil War earthen encampment on March 2 at 2 p.m. The encampment is along the Third Creek Greenway.

The site was discovered by former University of Tennessee professor Charlie Faulkner ten years ago. He was walking and found the horseshoe-shaped site.

“Just the way it’s laid out you can see where the cannon emplacement is,” Faulkner said. “If you stand in front of it you’ll see it is aimed right at the [Norfolk Southern Railroad] bridge.”

The county was able to recently buy the Third Creek Redan’s property. A redan is an earthen fort that has a defensive ditch.

Historians believe African-American Union soldiers built the site in order to protect a nearby wooden railroad in 1863. The Union army controlled the area from fall 1863-1865.

“Knox County has a rich Civil War history and we don’t have to look far to see it in our community,” said Mayor Burchett. “By preserving and commemorating this site, families will be able to enjoy visiting this location and learning a little about the role our area played during one of our nation’s most challenging periods.”

Attendees are asked to park at the entrance of the greenway or on Cox Street near the intersection with Sutherland Avenue.