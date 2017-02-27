iPhone feature tracks ‘frequent locations’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – If you own an iPhone with iOS 7 or higher, your phone has the ability to track your every move due to frequent location tracking on your phone.

WTWO reported that under settings, if you click the privacy button, tap “locations services,” scroll to “system services,” and tap “frequent locations,” you’ll see the button is green on the top and a history of where you have spent the most time.

If you open up a location, it will tell you the exact times you’ve been there.

WTWO spoke with several iPhone users who said they didn’t know about the feature, but it can be disabled from the same settings page.