Charges against Vols player Jauan Jennings dropped

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Charges against University of Tennessee wide receiver Jauan Jennings Monday.

The charges were dropped due to costs.

The football player was booked earlier in February for drug possession.

Records show an incident happened on January 15 just before 1 a.m. on James Agee Street. He was cited for simple possession/casual exchange (marijuana).

Knoxville police spokesman Darrell DeBusk said an officer pulled Jennings over for going the wrong way on a one way street. He was also cited for not having proof of insurance. An underage girl who was with Jennings was cited for underage consumption.

Jennings is a wide receiver from Murfreesboro. He finished the season strong, helping the Volunteers end an 11 game losing streak against Florida. His game-winning Hail Mary catch to beat Georgia has been on the front of fans’ minds.

