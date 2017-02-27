6th annual ‘Social Media Week’ at the University of Tennessee

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Whether you’re using it to socialize, stay informed or maybe a little bit of both, the world of social media is ever-changing and evolving fast.

Most, if not all, college students use at least one social media platform, but many students will also have to use social media as part of their job, which is why the University of Tennessee has dedicated a week to panel discussion topics including social media’s role in politics, social media careers and brand building.

Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett, who is no stranger to social media and of course, the shameless selfie, kicked-off the week, along with Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero. Organizers say this week’s panels will be the most interactive in the event’s history, featuring experts from across the country leading workshops that will give students a hands-on experience with online crisis management and content creation.

Hosted by the College of Communication and Information, presentations are February 27 through March 2. All events are open to the public and free of charge.

“It’s important to really analyze and understand how it can be used for good and how it can be used for bad,” said Mayor Rogero speaking on the power of social media. Both Burchett and Rogero agreed social media helps them not only communicate with their constituents but stay informed about what’s going on in their community.

Most sessions will be held in Scripps Lab Theater at the university’s communication building. Most sessions will be live-streamed .

Monday, February 27

10:00 a.m., Kick-off and mayoral proclamations, Knox County Mayor Tim Burchett and Knoxville Mayor Madeline Rogero

10:30 a.m. – 11:45 a.m., Algorithmic servants or algorithmic tyranny: Living with a predicted future, Jen Golbeck, Scientist, Author, Speaker; Associate Professor, School of Information Studies, University of Maryland

4:00 p.m. – 5:30 p.m., The wealth of information and the poverty of attention, Hadas Gold, Media Reporter, POLITICO

Tuesday, February 28

9:40 a.m. – 10:55 a.m., “Manning” your reputation: How to use social media to grow online presence, Marshall Hughes, WATE 6 On Your Side Sports Director, Snigdha Dhar, Heather Ervin, Alison Ojeda, Donald Page, Tommy Thigpen

12:40-1:55 p.m., Info made simple: How to create and use infographics to increase the value of your brand, Megan Martin and Susanne Morton, UT, Knoxville Office of Communications and Marketing

2:10-3:25 p.m., Getting paid to get up for college GameDay, Katherine Hughes, Associate Editor – Social Media, ESPN

Wednesday, March 1

10:10 – 11:30 a.m., Inside the food fight: World food championships case study, Mike McCloud (BS/JEM ’90), JEM Professor Rob Heller, JEM Assistant Professor Nick Geidner, with current JEM student, Danielle Clark

12:40 – 1:55 p.m., Where we’re trending: The future of social media isn’t what it used to be. It never was. But don’t worry – it will be one day, The Tombras Group social media team members Patrick Tice (BS/AD ’15) and Patrick Wells (BS/AD ’14)

Thursday, March 2

9:40 – 10:55 a.m., Putting out fires: Using social media in the aftermath of the Sevier County wildfire crisis, Alexandra Brownfield, Executive Director of Volunteer East Tennessee; Kristin Farley, WATE anchor; Bruce McCamish (BS/AG ’91), Chief Photographer at Bruce McCamish Photography; Jamie Satterfield (BS/Bus.Adm. ’91), Investigative Reporter at the Knoxville News Sentinel

11:10 a.m. – 12:25 p.m., Brand building and community development for content creators by using social media

3:30 p.m. – 4:45 p.m., CCI social media roundtable

5:30 – 7:00 p.m., How to go from zero readers to over a million a day: My online writing life, Alumni Memorial Building, Clay Travis

