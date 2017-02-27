3 LifeStar helicopters called to Campbell County crash

CARYVILLE (WATE) – Three medical helicopters were called to a crash on Interstate 75 in Campbell County Monday evening, according to dispatchers.

The crash was reported around 9 p.m. in the southbound lanes near mile marker 131. Tennessee Department of Transportation said the interstate was closed in both directions to allow LifeStar helicopters to land.

Northbound lanes reopened a short time later, but southbound lanes remained closed. Southbound traffic is being rerouted at exit 134.

WATE 6 On Your Side has a crew on the way and has reached out to the Tennessee Highway Patrol for more information.

