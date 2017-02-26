Stars begin arriving on the Oscars’ red carpet

Associated Press

Stars arrive on the Oscar’s red carpet

Auli'i Cravalho
Auli'i Cravalho arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 89th Academy Awards (all times local):

2:40 p.m.

Celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.

Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O’Connell walked by.

Broadway star Cynthia Erivo is also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.

The weather is slightly chilly and there’s the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.

