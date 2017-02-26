Stars begin arriving on the Oscars’ red carpet

Stars arrive on the Oscar’s red carpet
Stars arrive on the Oscar’s red carpet x
Latest Galleries
-
Cornerstone of Recovery
-
Cornerstone of Recovery
-
KPD: Three Arrested for Crashing Stolen Vehicle
-
KPD: Three Arrested for Crashing Stolen Vehicle
-
KPD: Three Arrested for Crashing Stolen Vehicle
-
KPD Stolen Car suspects
-
KPD Stolen Car suspects
-
PHOTOS: Gatlinburg arts and crafts community
-
PHOTOS: Gatlinburg arts and crafts community
-
PHOTOS: Gatlinburg arts and crafts community
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Latest on the 89th Academy Awards (all times local):
2:40 p.m.
Celebrities have begun arriving on the red carpet in Hollywood ahead of the 89th Academy Awards.
Hundreds of people sitting in the fan bleachers shouted excitedly when actor Jerry O’Connell walked by.
Broadway star Cynthia Erivo is also among the first arrivals, her shock of white hair a beacon in the crowd.
The weather is slightly chilly and there’s the possibility of sprinkles from gray clouds overhead.