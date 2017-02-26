Sevier County prepares for the Southern Select Alpaca Show

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Alpacas from all over the Southeast and from as far away as New York will meet to compete at the 16th Annual Southern Select Alpaca Show in Sevierville.

Artisans will showcase alpaca fiber, and vendors and farm displays will sell the latest alpaca fashions and hand-crafted items.

The event also features activities like the spin-off, photo contest, and workshops.

Alpacas at the 2017 Southern Select Alpaca Show will take part in a judged contest for fleece quality and other categories.

The event will be held March 3 – 5 at the Sevierville Convention Center, and admission is free.

Doors will be open Friday from 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., Saturday 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m., and on Sunday from 9:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m.

This year’s show will be hosted by the Southeastern Alpaca Association and the Georgia Alpaca Association.

For more information visit www.sealpaca.org.

Related Coverage: Animal park awaits birth of baby giraffe