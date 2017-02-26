Oscar nominated songs: Which one is your favorite?

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WATE) – Five original songs from “La La Land,” Trolls,” Jim: The James Foley Story,” and “Moana” were nominated for a 2017 Oscar.
They feature some super stars like Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.
Here’s a special playlist so you can decide which song is your favorite! Check out the full list of nominations and listen below.
Original Song Nominations
“Audition: The Fools Who Dream” – La La Land
“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls
“City of Stars” – La La Land
“The Empty Chair” – Jim: The James Foley Story
“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana