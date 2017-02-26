Oscar nominated songs: Which one is your favorite?

HOLLYWOOD, CA (WATE) – Five original songs from “La La Land,” Trolls,” Jim: The James Foley Story,” and “Moana”  were nominated for a 2017 Oscar.

They feature some super stars like Justin Timberlake, Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone.

Here’s a special playlist so you can decide which song is your favorite! Check out the full list of nominations and listen below.

Original Song Nominations

“Audition: The Fools Who Dream” – La La Land

“Can’t Stop the Feeling” – Trolls

“City of Stars” – La La Land

“The Empty Chair” –  Jim: The James Foley Story

“How Far I’ll Go” – Moana

 

