Live blog: The latest from the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (WFLA) — The 59th running of the Daytona 500 kicks off this afternoon at 2:00 pm ET. Follow the action on our live blog:

6:29 pm ET: Kurt Busch wins the Daytona 500! It’s his first win after 17 tries at the Daytona 500.

—

6:26 pm ET: Truex takes the lead with 2 laps to go.

—

6:24 pm ET: Chase Elliot maintains lead in late stages. 5 laps to go.

—

6:19 pm ET: Chase Elliot remains in the lead with 12 laps to go.

—

6:10 pm ET: Chase Elliot leads with 23 laps to go. Logano trails behind in second place.

—

5:53 pm ET: Almirola, Larson and Whitt lead with 46 laps to go.

—

5:32 pm ET: McMurray clips the back of Elliot’s car. Drivers under caution yet again.

—

5:12 pm ET: After 132 laps, both of the stage winners are out. Danica Patrick and others eliminated in crash. Chase Elliot is the current leader. Jamie McMurray is in second place.

—

5:07 pm ET: Fifth caution flag of the day after massive pile up. Danica Patrick has damage.

—

5:05 pm ET: Pole-sitter Chase Elliot takes the lead! Elliot won the race pole for the second straight year in a row.

—

4:58 pm ET | Leaders through 120 laps are: 1. Kevin Harvick 2. Joey Logano 3. Kurt Busch 4. Brad Keselowski 5. Danica Patrick 6. AJ Allmendinger 7. Clint Bowyer 8. Kyle Larson 9. Ryan Newman 10. Ryan Blaney

—

4:35 pm ET | At this time, leaders through 108 laps are:

1. Elliott Sadler 2. Jimmie Johnson 3. Chris Buescher 4. Jamie McMurray 5. Kasey Kahne 6. Cole Whitt 7. Kyle Larson 8. Chase Elliott 9. Kevin Harvick 10. Danica Patrick

—

4:24 pm ET: Wreck forces red flag stoppage.

—

4:19 pm ET: Kyle Busch is OUT!

—

4:16 pm ET: Massive pile up in turn three apparently caused by Kyle Busch’s tire. Six vehicles involved including leader Dale Earnhardt Jr.. Earnhardt Jr’s car is on the 5-minute crash damage clock.

—

4:14 pm ET: The race is half way finished.

—

3:49 pm ET: All 40 cars are out on the track. Kyle Larson leads.

—

3:30 pm ET: Kyle Busch wins stage 1.

—

3:22 pm ET: Ryan Blaney, who started in 36th place has pushed all the way to the lead.

—

2:54 pm ET: Joey Logano makes a pit stop after lap 15, falling one lap behind his competition.

—

2:46 pm ET: 2010 Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray takes the lead with Kevin Harvick trailing behind him in second place.

—

2:26 pm ET: And they’re off! Actor Owen Wilson gave the command to start engines. Wilson, who voices the animated character Lightning McQueen in Disney Pixar’s “Cars 3” serves as the Grand Marshal for today’s race.

Star of the upcoming movie Cars 3 and voice of Lightning McQueen, our Grand Marshal Owen Wilson gives the command for the #DAYTONA500!



—

—

2:13 pm ET: Opening ceremonies have begun. Singer Jordin Sparks performs the National anthem. Sparks, who is known for her run on ‘American Idol’ was a presenter at the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Awards.

—

1:30 pm ET: Grammy Award-winning trio Lady Antebellum performs the pre-race concert.

Chase Elliot captured the pole for the second straight year and will start on the front row with teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr.

ere is the starting lineup:

STARTING POSITION DRIVER TEAM 1. Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports 2. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hendrick Motorsports 3. Jamie McMurray Chip Ganassi Racing 4. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing 5. Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing 6. Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing 7. Brad Keselowski Team Penske 8. Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing 9. Matt Kenseth Joe Gibbs Racing 10. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing 11. Trevor Bayne Roush Fenway Racing 12. Danica Patrick Stewart-Haas Racing 13. Aric Almirola Richard Petty Motorsports 14. Ryan Newman Richard Childress Racing 15. Joey Logano Team Penske 16. Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing 17. Cole Whitt TriStar Motorsports 18. Ty Dillon Germain Racing 19. Daniel Suarez Joe Gibbs Racing 20. David Ragan Front Row Motorsports 21. Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing 22. Michael McDowell Leavine Family Racing 23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing 24. Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports 25. Matt DiBenedetto Go Fas Racing 26. Kasey Kahne Hendrick Motorsports 27. Landon Cassill Front Row Motorsports 28. DJ Kennington* Gaunt Brothers Racing 29. Joey Gase BK Racing 30. Michael Waltrip Premium Motorsports 31. Corey LaJoie* BK Racing 32. Jeffrey Earnhardt Circle Sport – The Motorsports Group 33. Paul Menard Richard Childress Racing 34. Erik Jones Furniture Row Racing 35. Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing 36. Ryan Blaney Wood Brothers Racing 37. Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing 38. AJ Allmendinger JTG Daugherty Racing 39. Brendan Gaughan* Beard Motorsports 40. Elliott Sadler* Tommy Baldwin Racing