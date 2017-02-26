Live blog: The latest from the Daytona 500

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (WFLA) — The 59th running of the Daytona 500 kicks off this afternoon at 2:00 pm ET. Follow the action on our live blog:
6:29 pm ET: Kurt Busch wins the Daytona 500! It’s his first win after 17 tries at the Daytona 500.
—
6:26 pm ET: Truex takes the lead with 2 laps to go.
—
6:24 pm ET: Chase Elliot maintains lead in late stages. 5 laps to go.
—
6:19 pm ET: Chase Elliot remains in the lead with 12 laps to go.
—
6:10 pm ET: Chase Elliot leads with 23 laps to go. Logano trails behind in second place.
—
5:53 pm ET: Almirola, Larson and Whitt lead with 46 laps to go.
—
5:32 pm ET: McMurray clips the back of Elliot’s car. Drivers under caution yet again.
—
5:12 pm ET: After 132 laps, both of the stage winners are out. Danica Patrick and others eliminated in crash. Chase Elliot is the current leader. Jamie McMurray is in second place.
—
5:07 pm ET: Fifth caution flag of the day after massive pile up. Danica Patrick has damage.
—
5:05 pm ET: Pole-sitter Chase Elliot takes the lead! Elliot won the race pole for the second straight year in a row.
—
4:35 pm ET | At this time, leaders through 108 laps are:
4:24 pm ET: Wreck forces red flag stoppage.
—
4:19 pm ET: Kyle Busch is OUT!
—
4:16 pm ET: Massive pile up in turn three apparently caused by Kyle Busch’s tire. Six vehicles involved including leader Dale Earnhardt Jr.. Earnhardt Jr’s car is on the 5-minute crash damage clock.
—
4:14 pm ET: The race is half way finished.
—
3:49 pm ET: All 40 cars are out on the track. Kyle Larson leads.
—
3:30 pm ET: Kyle Busch wins stage 1.
—
3:22 pm ET: Ryan Blaney, who started in 36th place has pushed all the way to the lead.
—
2:54 pm ET: Joey Logano makes a pit stop after lap 15, falling one lap behind his competition.
—
2:46 pm ET: 2010 Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray takes the lead with Kevin Harvick trailing behind him in second place.
—
2:26 pm ET: And they’re off! Actor Owen Wilson gave the command to start engines. Wilson, who voices the animated character Lightning McQueen in Disney Pixar’s “Cars 3” serves as the Grand Marshal for today’s race.
—
—
2:13 pm ET: Opening ceremonies have begun. Singer Jordin Sparks performs the National anthem. Sparks, who is known for her run on ‘American Idol’ was a presenter at the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Awards.
—
1:30 pm ET: Grammy Award-winning trio Lady Antebellum performs the pre-race concert.
Chase Elliot captured the pole for the second straight year and will start on the front row with teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr.
ere is the starting lineup:
|STARTING POSITION
|DRIVER
|TEAM
|1.
|Chase Elliott
|Hendrick Motorsports
|2.
|Dale Earnhardt Jr.
|Hendrick Motorsports
|3.
|Jamie McMurray
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|4.
|Denny Hamlin
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|5.
|Kevin Harvick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|6.
|Clint Bowyer
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|7.
|Brad Keselowski
|Team Penske
|8.
|Kurt Busch
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|9.
|Matt Kenseth
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|10.
|Austin Dillon
|Richard Childress Racing
|11.
|Trevor Bayne
|Roush Fenway Racing
|12.
|Danica Patrick
|Stewart-Haas Racing
|13.
|Aric Almirola
|Richard Petty Motorsports
|14.
|Ryan Newman
|Richard Childress Racing
|15.
|Joey Logano
|Team Penske
|16.
|Kyle Larson
|Chip Ganassi Racing
|17.
|Cole Whitt
|TriStar Motorsports
|18.
|Ty Dillon
|Germain Racing
|19.
|Daniel Suarez
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|20.
|David Ragan
|Front Row Motorsports
|21.
|Kyle Busch
|Joe Gibbs Racing
|22.
|Michael McDowell
|Leavine Family Racing
|23.
|Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
|Roush Fenway Racing
|24.
|Jimmie Johnson
|Hendrick Motorsports
|25.
|Matt DiBenedetto
|Go Fas Racing
|26.
|Kasey Kahne
|Hendrick Motorsports
|27.
|Landon Cassill
|Front Row Motorsports
|28.
|DJ Kennington*
|Gaunt Brothers Racing
|29.
|Joey Gase
|BK Racing
|30.
|Michael Waltrip
|Premium Motorsports
|31.
|Corey LaJoie*
|BK Racing
|32.
|Jeffrey Earnhardt
|Circle Sport – The Motorsports Group
|33.
|Paul Menard
|Richard Childress Racing
|34.
|Erik Jones
|Furniture Row Racing
|35.
|Martin Truex Jr.
|Furniture Row Racing
|36.
|Ryan Blaney
|Wood Brothers Racing
|37.
|Chris Buescher
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|38.
|AJ Allmendinger
|JTG Daugherty Racing
|39.
|Brendan Gaughan*
|Beard Motorsports
|40.
|Elliott Sadler*
|Tommy Baldwin Racing