Live blog: The latest from the Daytona 500

KurtBusch

DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla. (WFLA) — The 59th running of the Daytona 500 kicks off this afternoon at 2:00 pm ET.  Follow the action on our live blog:

 

6:29 pm ET:  Kurt Busch wins the Daytona 500!  It’s his first win after 17 tries at the Daytona 500.

6:26 pm ET:  Truex takes the lead with 2 laps to go.

6:24 pm ET:  Chase Elliot maintains lead in late stages.  5 laps to go.

6:19 pm ET:  Chase Elliot remains in the lead with 12 laps to go.

6:10 pm ET:  Chase Elliot leads with 23 laps to go.  Logano trails behind in second place.

5:53 pm ET:  Almirola, Larson and Whitt lead with 46 laps to go.

5:32 pm ET:  McMurray clips the back of Elliot’s car.  Drivers under caution yet again.

5:12 pm ET:  After 132 laps, both of the stage winners are out.  Danica Patrick and others eliminated in crash.  Chase Elliot is the current leader.  Jamie McMurray is in second place.

NASCAR

@NASCAR

THAT. WAS. WILD.

5:11 PM – 26 Feb 2017

5:07 pm ET:  Fifth caution flag of the day after massive pile up.  Danica Patrick has damage.

5:05 pm ET:   Pole-sitter Chase Elliot takes the lead!   Elliot won the race pole for the second straight year in a row.

NASCAR

@NASCAR

NEW LEADER: @chaseelliott out in front!

5:05 PM – 26 Feb 2017

4:58 pm ET | Leaders through 120 laps are:
1. Kevin Harvick
2. Joey Logano
3. Kurt Busch
4. Brad Keselowski
5. Danica Patrick
6. AJ Allmendinger
7. Clint Bowyer
8. Kyle Larson
9. Ryan Newman
10. Ryan Blaney

4:35 pm ET  |   At this time, leaders through 108 laps are:

1. Elliott Sadler
2. Jimmie Johnson
3. Chris Buescher
4. Jamie McMurray
5. Kasey Kahne
6. Cole Whitt
7. Kyle Larson
8. Chase Elliott
9. Kevin Harvick
10. Danica Patrick

4:24 pm ET:  Wreck forces red flag stoppage.

NASCAR

@NASCAR

We’re under a red flag during this cleanup.

4:22 PM – 26 Feb 2017

4:19 pm ET:  Kyle Busch is OUT!

4:16 pm ET:  Massive pile up in turn three apparently caused by Kyle Busch’s tire.  Six vehicles involved including leader Dale Earnhardt Jr..  Earnhardt Jr’s car is on the 5-minute crash damage clock.

4:14 pm ET:  The race is half way finished.

tom jensen

@tomjensen100

The has hit the halfway point.

4:13 PM – 26 Feb 2017

3:49 pm ET:  All 40 cars are out on the track.  Kyle Larson leads.

3:30 pm ET:  Kyle Busch wins stage 1.

NASCAR on NBC

@NASCARonNBC

.@KyleBusch wins first-ever stage in enhanced format in Sunday’s http://wp.me/p5rNbm-fQs 

3:46 PM – 26 Feb 2017
Photo published for Kyle Busch is Stage 1 winner of Daytona 500, followed by Harvick, Blaney

Kyle Busch is Stage 1 winner of Daytona 500, followed by Harvick, Blaney

Kyle Busch wins the first stage of the Daytona 500, followed by Kevin Harvick and Ryan Blaney.

nascar.nbcsports.com

3:22 pm ET:  Ryan Blaney, who started in 36th place has pushed all the way to the lead.

NASCAR

@NASCAR

NEW LEADER: Ryan @Blaney to the point!

3:24 PM – 26 Feb 2017

2:54 pm ET:  Joey Logano makes a pit stop after lap 15, falling one lap behind his competition.

2:46 pm ET:  2010 Daytona 500 winner Jamie McMurray takes the lead with Kevin Harvick trailing behind him in second place.

Daniel McFadin

@danielmcfadin

Jamie McMurray did not lead any laps in 2016.

Quickly rectifies that in the .

2:48 PM – 26 Feb 2017

2:26 pm ET:  And they’re off!  Actor Owen Wilson gave the command to start engines.  Wilson, who voices the animated character Lightning McQueen in Disney Pixar’s “Cars 3” serves as the Grand Marshal for today’s race.

Daytona IntlSpeedway

@DISupdates

Star of the upcoming movie Cars 3 and voice of Lightning McQueen, our Grand Marshal Owen Wilson gives the command for the !

2:37 PM – 26 Feb 2017

 

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Daytona IntlSpeedway

@DISupdates

It’s time to introduce the 59th annual drivers!

2:16 PM – 26 Feb 2017

2:13 pm ET:  Opening ceremonies have begun. Singer Jordin Sparks performs the National anthem. Sparks, who is known for her run on ‘American Idol’ was a presenter at the 2016 NASCAR Sprint Cup Awards.

Daytona IntlSpeedway

@DISupdates

What a way to begin! @JordinSparks performs the National Anthem as the @AFThunderbirds fly over! 🇺🇸

2:29 PM – 26 Feb 2017

 

1:30 pm ET:  Grammy Award-winning trio Lady Antebellum performs the pre-race concert.

View image on TwitterView image on TwitterView image on Twitter

Daytona IntlSpeedway

@DISupdates

Rocking out with @ladyantebellum!

1:34 PM – 26 Feb 2017

 

Daytona IntlSpeedway

@DISupdates

This crowd for @ladyantebellum is 🔥🔥🔥!

1:32 PM – 26 Feb 2017

 

Daytona IntlSpeedway

@DISupdates

It’s a star studded and packed house for the driver’s meeting!

12:21 PM – 26 Feb 2017 · Daytona Beach, FL

 

Chase Elliot captured the pole for the second straight year and will start on the front row with teammate Dale Earnhardt Jr.

 

ere is the starting lineup:

STARTING POSITION DRIVER TEAM
1. Chase Elliott Hendrick Motorsports
2. Dale Earnhardt Jr. Hendrick Motorsports
3. Jamie McMurray Chip Ganassi Racing
4. Denny Hamlin Joe Gibbs Racing
5. Kevin Harvick Stewart-Haas Racing
6. Clint Bowyer Stewart-Haas Racing
7. Brad Keselowski Team Penske
8. Kurt Busch Stewart-Haas Racing
9. Matt Kenseth Joe Gibbs Racing
10. Austin Dillon Richard Childress Racing
11. Trevor Bayne Roush Fenway Racing
12. Danica Patrick Stewart-Haas Racing
13. Aric Almirola Richard Petty Motorsports
14. Ryan Newman Richard Childress Racing
15. Joey Logano Team Penske
16. Kyle Larson Chip Ganassi Racing
17. Cole Whitt TriStar Motorsports
18. Ty Dillon Germain Racing
19. Daniel Suarez Joe Gibbs Racing
20. David Ragan Front Row Motorsports
21. Kyle Busch Joe Gibbs Racing
22. Michael McDowell Leavine Family Racing
23. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Roush Fenway Racing
24. Jimmie Johnson Hendrick Motorsports
25. Matt DiBenedetto Go Fas Racing
26. Kasey Kahne Hendrick Motorsports
27. Landon Cassill Front Row Motorsports
28. DJ Kennington* Gaunt Brothers Racing
29. Joey Gase BK Racing
30. Michael Waltrip Premium Motorsports
31. Corey LaJoie* BK Racing
32. Jeffrey Earnhardt Circle Sport – The Motorsports Group
33. Paul Menard Richard Childress Racing
34. Erik Jones Furniture Row Racing
35. Martin Truex Jr. Furniture Row Racing
36. Ryan Blaney Wood Brothers Racing
37. Chris Buescher JTG Daugherty Racing
38. AJ Allmendinger JTG Daugherty Racing
39. Brendan Gaughan* Beard Motorsports
40. Elliott Sadler* Tommy Baldwin Racing

