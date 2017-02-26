Lady Vols upset No. 3 Mississippi State 82-64

The Lady Vols were lead by Jaime Nared's 24 points.

Tennessee forward Jaime Nared (31) grabs a rebound against South Carolina forward A'ja Wilson (22) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Monday, Jan. 30, 2017, in Columbia, S.C. (AP Photo/Sean Rayford)
STARKVILLE, Miss. (WATE) — The Lady Vols close out the regular season with a huge upset over No.3 Mississippi State on the road on Sunday, 82-64.

Tennessee jumped out to an early 18-8 lead after one quarter and didn’t slow down from there.

The Bulldogs made a push in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 10, but work from Jaime Nared kept the Bulldogs at bay.

The Lady Vols were led by Jaime Nared’s 30 points.

Three Vols found themselves in double-figure scoring with Jordan Reynolds notching a career-best 17 points, and added 8 boards.

Next up, Tennessee travels to Greenville, South Carolina for the SEC Tournament.

They’ll play the winner of Florida versus Vanderbilt at noon on Thursday, March 2.

