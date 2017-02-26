Knoxville Ice Bears put on diaper derby

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Danny Cesarz scored late in the third to force overtime, but the Ice Bears failed to take the lead in a 5-4 loss to Macon after a shootout. Collin MacDonald, Jake Trask and John Siemer scored for the Mayhem in the shootout. Knoxville had earned a point in the standings in five of its last six games.

The Ice Bears also held their “diaper derby.” Babies lined up to race for the title of “fastest baby on the ice.”

The Knoxville Ice Bears continue their homestand as they host games Friday, March for Care Bears Night and Saturday, March 4th for Super Hero Night.