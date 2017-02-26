Knoxville Fire Department extinguish residential fire

Published:
(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)
(Photo: Knoxville Fire Department)

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Fire Department responded to a residential fire at 2037 Seminole Avenue at 10 p.m. Saturday night according to KFD Captain D.J. Corcoran.

Crews say they found heavy smoke and flames coming from the rear of house when they first arrived.

Two adults and four children were safely out of the house when fire crews arrive.

KFD says they had the flames controlled within 30 minutes of arrival and no injuries were reported.

The American Red Cross will assist the homeowners and their family with all of their needs.

Investigators are on the scene to determine the cause of the fire.

