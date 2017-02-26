Butch Jones gets on stage at Knoxville Dierks Bentley concert

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published: Updated:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Fans agreed that the Dierks Bentley concert at Thompson-Boling Arena was a great show, but the highlight was when University of Tennessee Head Coach Butch Jones made an appearance.

Bentley was singing his song “Drunk on a Plane,” when Jones stepped out of a plane and walked out on stage. Jones clapped along as Bentley sang.

“Always a privilege to play Knoxville,” said Bentley. “A lot of respect for that arena and its history. Thanks Coach Jones for hanging.”

The show finished up with “Rocky Top,” while University of Tennessee fans sang along.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s