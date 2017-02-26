Butch Jones gets on stage at Knoxville Dierks Bentley concert

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Fans agreed that the Dierks Bentley concert at Thompson-Boling Arena was a great show, but the highlight was when University of Tennessee Head Coach Butch Jones made an appearance.

Bentley was singing his song “Drunk on a Plane,” when Jones stepped out of a plane and walked out on stage. Jones clapped along as Bentley sang.

The man Butch Jones made an appearance tonight during Dierks Bentley's encore in TBA pic.twitter.com/dOseMQahxb — Teran Johnson (@TeranJSports) February 26, 2017

“Always a privilege to play Knoxville,” said Bentley. “A lot of respect for that arena and its history. Thanks Coach Jones for hanging.”

always a privilege to play knoxville. a lot of respect for that arena and its history. thanks @UTCoachJones for hanging. @Vol_Football pic.twitter.com/Hr4eordpQ5 — Dierks Bentley (@DierksBentley) February 26, 2017

Dierks Bentley gettin' drunk on a plane with Butch Jones. pic.twitter.com/esBBB5k8f2 — Heather Ripley (@HeatherRipley) February 26, 2017

The show finished up with “Rocky Top,” while University of Tennessee fans sang along.