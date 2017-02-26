Actor Bill Paxton dies after surgery complicaton

Bill Paxton arrives at the Critics' Choice Television Awards at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Sunday, May 31, 2015, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)
KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Actor Bill Paxton has passed away after suffering complications during a surgery.

A representative of Paxton’s family confirmed the death to ABC News.

“It is with heavy hearts we share the news that Bill Paxton has passed away due to complications from surgery,” the statement said. “A loving husband and father, Bill began his career in Hollywood working on films in the art department and went on to have an illustrious career spanning four decades as a beloved and prolific actor and filmmaker. Bill’s passion for the arts was felt by all who knew him, and his warmth and tireless energy were undeniable. We ask to please respect the family’s wish for privacy as they mourn the loss of their adored husband and father.”

Paxton began his career in Hollywood behind the scenes, and eventually became a star during the 1980’s.

The actor is well known for his roles in “Aliens,” “Apollo 13,” and “Titanic.”

Paxton was 61 years old.

