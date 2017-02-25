Three men arrested after crashing stolen vehicle according to KPD

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Three men are in custody after crashing a stolen vehicle and fleeing from police according to a tweet from the Knoxville Police Department.

KPD says the suspects were arrested near the intersection of Deane Hill and Morrell Road.

KPD has not released the names of the suspects or further details on the arrest.

KPD: Three Arrested for Crashing Stolen Vehicle (Photo: Knoxville Police Department) (Photo: Knoxville Police Department)

WATE 6 On Your Side has reached out to the Knoxville Police Department for a full report.