Power outage tracker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A wave of strong storms knocked power out for several people in the East Tennessee area. At 6:40 a.m. there were total of 1,365 homes with no power.
This list of KUB customer outages will be updated throughout the morning:
- Knox County: 1,183
- Grainger: 70
- Jefferson County: 53
- Blount: 52
- Union: 6
- Sevier: 1
You can view a live outage map on KUB’s website.
