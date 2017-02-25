Power outage tracker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A wave of strong storms knocked power out for several people in the East Tennessee area. At 6:40 a.m. there were total of 1,365 homes with no power.

This list of KUB customer outages will be updated throughout the morning:

Knox County: 1,183

Grainger: 70

Jefferson County: 53

Blount: 52

Union: 6

Sevier: 1

You can view a live outage map on KUB’s website.

For the latest updates on breaking news, weather, traffic and more download the WATE 6 On Your Side News app.

Go here to download the weather app to make sure you are aware the second severe weather hits your area.