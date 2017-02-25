Power outage tracker

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A wave of strong storms knocked power out for several people in the East Tennessee area. At 6:40 a.m. there were total of 1,365 homes with no power.

This list of KUB customer outages will be updated throughout the morning:

  • Knox County: 1,183
  • Grainger: 70
  • Jefferson County: 53
  • Blount: 52
  • Union: 6
  • Sevier: 1

You can view a live outage map on KUB’s website.

