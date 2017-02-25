Metro police search for missing man with dementia

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – Metro police are searching for a missing man who has dementia.

Raymond Mayes, 65, was last seen at Noon Friday at his Eastview Drive home. His wife reported him missing at 7:30 p.m.

Mayes, who is known to take short walks around his neighborhood, does not have a phone or a car.

He is 5 feet 6 inches tall, weighs 200 pounds and is unshaven. Mayes was last seen wearing a gray shirt with white and black stripes, black pants and a black ball cap.

Anyone who sees him should contact the Emergency Communications Center at 615-862-8600.