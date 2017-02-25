Hundreds take polar plunge for Special Olympics

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The University of Tennessee aquatics center held the Special Olympics’ annual polar plunge fundraiser Saturday afternoon.

More than 250 people jumped into freezing temperatures at the aquatics center in an effort to make sure Special Olympics athletes do not have to pay a fee to be part of the competitions.

“One of the nice things like a day like this is that everyone gets together as a community to celebrate the diversity,” said Tom Terry with Special Olympics. “We all get together and its really cool.”

The plunge raised more than $35,000 toward helping local organizations along with the Special Olympics.