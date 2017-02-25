Gatlinburg restaurant named top 100 place to eat in the country

GATLINBURG (WATE) – Delauder’s Smoky Mountain barbecue in located in the heart of Gatlinburg’s arts and crafts community and is now getting a needed post-wildfire business boost.

Delauder’s was recently named one of the top 100 places to eat in 2017 according to Yelp. The list was compiled based on customer’s votes.

Denny Delauder is the owner of the acclaimed restaurant and said he had thoughts of moving the business, but the loyalty of his customers made him stay.

“When business was bad at times. We thought about it, moving to a different location–closer to one of the busier strips,” said Delauder. “But we want to stick it out, out here because people love coming to a little known area especially to a little dive and eating.”

Delauder says he has big plans in the future, which includes expanding the business within the Gatlinburg community.