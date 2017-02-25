Campbell County Sheriff’s Office arrests one man for statutory rape

CAMPBELL COUNTY (WATE) – One man has been arrested and charged with aggravated statutory rape according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office.

The Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says Jimmy Orick was arrested and faces three charges which include sexual battery by an authority figure as well as aggravated statutory rape.

No other details have been released, but the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office says they will be sending a full report on the incident soon.

