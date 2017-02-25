Blount County recovery center suffers storm damage

LOUISVILLE, TN (WATE) – The Cornerstone of Recovery center in Blount County suffered extensive storm damage from a serious of storms early Saturday morning.

According to a press release from the center, the storms peeled back approximately a quarter of the center’s roof.

Cornerstone of Recovery View as list View as gallery Open Gallery Photo: Cornerstone of Recovery Photo: Cornerstone of Recovery

“When I pulled up and got out and started walking up, the damage was immediately obvious,” Cornerston CEO Steve McGrew said in a press release.

“Even that early in the morning, in the dark, you could see strips of metal lying on the ground, a 2-by-4 sticking out of the ground, a 2-by-4 with insulation on it sticking through vinyl and strips of metal 50 feet high in the trees.”

McGrew says most of the damage was occurred on the center’s original building, which was recently given a $1.5 million renovation.