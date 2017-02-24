Viral video of tigers chasing drone hides dark secret

HARBIN, China (WATE) – “What happens when you combine ferocious Siberian tigers with modern technology? Bouncing, pouncing, and even a bit of trouncing”

That’s the description underneath a video of a pack of tigers chasing down a drone that was released by China’s broadcast cable network on Wednesday. The video shows rather chubby tigers played cat and mouse with the drone until a 2 or 3-year-old tiger swiped at the camera, a large paw filling its screen before losing signal. The group proceeded to tear the drone apart, with one literally chewing on the gadget as if it was a bird of prey.

While the video is getting called “cute” and “adorable” from viewers online, John R. Platt, a science journalist, pointed out that Harbin Siberian Tiger Park where the tigers are located is actually a tiger slaughter farm. According to Big Cat Rescue, the park has operated under the guise of an animal rescue for some time, giving tourists a chance to see the cats up close.

Reminder: China has an estimated *7* wild tigers left. Many more in this video = obviously a tiger farm. They'll be turned into bone & wine https://t.co/7hxmkSDei2 — John R Platt (@johnrplatt) February 23, 2017

A visit by a McClatchy reporter found the animals in “deplorable conditions.” They reported the park’s tigers are kept in small cages, visibly rolling in their excrement.

Environmental Investigation Agency investigators say the park’s money comes from sales of tiger pelts, tiger bone wine and other products. According to state media reports, tiger bones in China fetch prices that top 14,000 yuan per kilogram, or nearly $5,000 per pound. Prices for tiger bone wine, derived by steeping the bones in alcohol, start at about $100 and can top $800 per bottle.