(WCMH) — New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady is still missing his Super Bowl jersey.

But that doesn’t mean he can’t have a little fun.

Brady posted a “suspect board” to his Instagram account Wednesday, CNN reported.

He lists Lady Gaga, Gollum from “Lord of the Rings” and even his own teammate Julian Edelman. He even made room for that creepy courtroom sketch of himself.

Later, the Super Bowl LI MVP posted an offer for fans to win autographed memorabilia.

Hey @edelman11 "Ya suspect, yeah you! I don't know what your reputation is in this town, but after that s@?# you pulled, you can bet l'll be looking into you!" A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Feb 22, 2017 at 8:39am PST