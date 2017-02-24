Things to do in East Tennessee: Feb. 24-26

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – This weekend in East Tennessee will be filled with fun! From cultural experiences to concerts, there are many things to do!

Hollywood Night Out

Variety of Eastern Tennessee is teaming up with Regal Cinemas and WATE 6 On Your Side to host “Hollywood’s Night Out” on Sunday at 7 p.m. This year, the event will take place at Knoxville’s Tennessee Theatre downtown.

To kick off the night, attendees will be able to experience a walk down the red carpet, take photographs, and bid in a silent auction. Items in the silent auction include jewelry, gift baskets, signed posters and memorabilia, and much more. Following these events, the 2017 Oscars will air live on the big screen at the Tennessee Theatre.

Friday

Dan + Shay

The country music duo will be performing at the Tennessee Theatre at 8 p.m.

Disabilityhood: Art, Music and Poetry Night

The event will be held at Birdhouse Knoxville. Attendees can watch and listen to artists, musicians and more. Organizers encourage attendees to make a donation for disability justice training. The event starts at 7 p.m.

Friday-Saturday

Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble Spring Concert

To kick off the 36th year, the Tennessee Children’s Dance Ensemble is opening its 2017 touring season at Knoxville’s Civic Auditorium on Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 p.m. and 8 p.m. Performances include an eclectic array of dances showcasing the work of ten different choreographers, as well as choreography from TCDE’s own directors.

Saturday

Dierks Bentley

The country music star will be performing at Thompson-Boling Arena. Cole Swindell and Jon Pardi will also be performing.

Family Fun Day: Purrs from the Past

The McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture and the Arab American Club of Knoxville are hosting the event. It will highlight the exhibit Divine Felines: Cats of Ancient Egypt. The free event will feature dance, music and crafts. It will be from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum.

“Help! I Can’t Find My Ancestors!, Overcoming Challenges in Genealogy”

The event will be held at Pellissippi State’s Magnolia Avenue campus. The founder of The Center for Black Genealogy Tony Burroughs will lead the workshop. The event is from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Sunday

Winter Jam

The event will feature many Christian artists and speakers: Crowder, Britt Nicole, Tenth Avenue North, Sadie Robertson, Andy Mineo, Colton Dixon and more. The event is at Thompson-Boling and starts at 6 p.m.