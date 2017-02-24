Tennessee tops Nebraska for 1,000th win in program history

Courtesy: UT Sports
Courtesy: UT Sports

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calf. – Good luck finding a team off to a better start than No. 15 Tennessee.

The Vols (13-0) took down Nebraska 5-0 Friday at the Mary Nutter Classic to notch their 1,000th win in program history.

Tennessee, who upset No. 4 Oklahoma Thursday, is now 1,000-396-2 since the program began in 1996. Co-head coaches Ralph and Karen Weekly have been in the dugout for 767 of the wins.

Vols soph. pitcher Matty Moss threw her second straight complete game in the win against Nebraska, going seven innings with seven strikeouts. Moss is now 7-0 this season.

Tennessee meets No. 17 Utah at 9 p.m. ET on Friday before taking on Texas Saturday at 3 p.m.

