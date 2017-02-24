Tennessee Highway Patrol looking to hire more state troopers

The Associated Press Published:
(Photo: WKRN)
(Photo: WKRN)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol has announced that it will soon be accepting applications for its second lateral trooper class.

THP officials say preferred applicants have graduated from a law enforcement training facility certified by the state Peace Officer Standards Training Commission.

Applicants must be U.S. citizens, have a high school diploma or equivalent and be able to pass a physical agility test. They must also undergo a background check, polygraph and not have committed a felony.

Officials say trooper cadets will be assigned to vacant positions across the state.

Men and women interested in becoming a state trooper can apply online from March 8 to March 21. The online application can be found here. 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s