Student charged with bringing unloaded gun to Athens school

ATHENS (WATE) – An Athens Middle School student was charged with bringing an unloaded gun to school earlier this week.

The Athens Police Department says on Tuesday there were written statements that a 14-year-old had brought a gun to school and hidden it in the bathroom ceiling tiles. When the principal went to the bathroom to check it out, he noticed the student in question standing on top of a toilet and reaching into the ceiling tiles.

The principal searched the ceiling and found the unloaded gun. There was no ammunition on school grounds.

The principal met with the parents and the students and reviewed surveillance video showing the student placing the gun in the ceiling. The student was suspended for 10 days and charged with possessing a handgun at school.