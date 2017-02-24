Rockwood couple charged in animal cruelty case

ROCKWOOD (WATE) – A Rockwood couple has been charged in an animal cruelty case involving four dogs.

Jeffrey and Dawn Mast are charged with four counts of animal cruelty, a Class A misdemeanor punishable by a sentence up to 11 months and 29 days in jail along with a fine of up to $2,500.

The four dogs were taken into custody by animal control. The Masts were booked into the Roane County Jail on Thursday and released on $5,000 bond each.

The nature of the alleged cruelty was not disclosed in the release from the office of 9th District District Attorney General Russell Johnson. The Masts are expected in court on February 27.