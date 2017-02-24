Relay For Life kicks off in Knoxville

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Relay For Life, the annual campaign to raise money for cancer research, kicked off Friday in Knoxville.

Current statistics show one in two men will experience cancer in his life, along with one in three women. Not only is the American Cancer Society dedicated to lowering those numbers, but they’re also working to raise money to support cancer patients in East Tennessee.

They’re hoping to encourage even more volunteers and survivors to come out and show their support for each other this year.

“Anyone who has ever heard those words – ‘You have cancer’ – and have gone through the fight, we want to come out. We want to celebrate them and show them what Relay For Life is all about,” said Stacey Clark with Relay For Life.

This year, the American Cancer Society decided to merge two Knoxville-area Relays into one. It will be held June 2 at World’s Fair Park.

More online: Register for Relay For Life