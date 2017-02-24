Record high temperature broken in Knoxville

Related Coverage Knoxville weather forecast from WATE 6 Storm Team

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A more than 100-year-old record high temperature was broken Friday in Knoxville.

McGhee Tyson Airport hit 77 degrees just before 2 p.m. The old record, set in the year 1890, was 76. The average temperature this time of year is 55 in Knoxville according to WATE 6 On Your Side Chief Meteorologist Matt Hinkin.

“Just about 2 p.m. this afternoon, Knoxville temperatures reached 77 degrees, the warmest it’s been in 120 years. Enjoy it while it lasts because we’re going to go below freezing Sunday morning,” said Hinkin.

Full forecast from WATE 6 On Your Side Storm Team

Hinkin said a lot of people are asking if it is really February. He said there were 80 degree temperatures in the February before the blizzard of 1993.

“That’s not a forecast, but winter’s not over yet,” he said.

The warmest temperature recorded in Knoxville for the month of February is 83, which was set on two different dates: February 23, 1996, and February 26, 1977.