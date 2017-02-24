ORNL director steps down, accepts position at Battelle

OAK RIDGE (WATE) – The director of the Oak Ridge National Laboratory is stepping down.

Thom Mason notified employees in an email. He is accepting a position at Battelle as senior vice president for laboratory operations.

Mason became the director in July 2017. He was responsible for the lab’s research in physics, biology and chemistry.

He graduated from Dalhouise University in Nova Scotia and received a Ph.D. from McMaster University in Ontario.

U.S. Sen. Lamar Alexander stated:

“Thom Mason has been a transformational leader for Oak Ridge National Laboratory. During his tenure, Thom has led Oak Ridge to new heights in supercomputing, science, nuclear energy, and advanced manufacturing. National laboratories are critical to our nation’s competitiveness and because of his leadership Oak Ridge will continue to play a vital role in our nation’s future. I congratulate Thom on his new role at Battelle.”