New Facebook page aims to reunite Knoxville residents with stolen property

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A new Facebook page is gaining traction in Knoxville after only having been online for less than a day.

“gotStolen” started in Kansas City but has already made its way to several states including Indiana, Illinois and now Tennessee. The point is to broadcast stolen items to get the information out to members quickly so they can be on the lookout.

CEO of Stolen LLC David Brucker says the page has seen a lot of success in Kansas City.

More online: gotStolen Knoxville

“We’ve been here two years now and have provided the credibility needed for them to know this is not a vigilante group. It’s not here to do this or that in an ill will fashion, but we are someone who is working with the community and the police, and they actually receive that well,” he said.

Brucker said within his community, the gotStolen Facebook page has helped in the recovery of a thousand vehicles and he hopes the same happens in Knoxville.