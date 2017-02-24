Knoxville man sentenced to 8 years on child solicitation charges

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – A man who pleaded guilty last year to solicitation of a minor – rape of a child was sentenced Friday to eight years in prison, one of which will be served in split confinement.

Patrick C. McCoy was arrested in July 2014 for solicitation of a minor to engage in certain sexual conduct after the Knoxville Police Department says he agreed to meet a 12-year-old boy for sex in exchange for $100. Police obtained a search warrant and searched his phone, finding 22 previous occasions in which he engaged in similar conduct. The investigation revealed he was soliciting a minor through a third party but never successfully came into contact with a child.

On March 23, 2016, a grand jury indicted McCoy on 22 additional counts of solicitation of a minor to engage in certain sexual conduct and on December 9, McCoy pleaded guilty to two counts of solicitation of a minor – rape of a child.

Upon his release, McCoy will have to register in the lifetime sex offender registry.