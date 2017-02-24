Knoxville Children’s Theatre presents Beauty and the Beast

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:
(Knoxville Children's Theatre)
(Knoxville Children's Theatre)


KNOXVILLE (WATE) – The Knoxville Children’s Theatre, in partnership with The Ritchie Company to present “Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, Jr.”

Performances are February 24-March 12. Performances start at 7:00 p.m. on Thursdays and Fridays, 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m. on Saturdays and 3:00 p.m. on Sundays.

The play is the live version of the Broadway musical, but it is adapted for ages six and older and performed by 25 talented actors from ages 9 to 16. Emma Lesniewski, a junior at South-Doyle High will portray Belle, and Keegan Stump, a freshman at Bearden High, plays The Beast.

For more information on Knoxville Children’s Theatre or to purchase tickets, visit the theatre’s website.

