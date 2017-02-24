Knox County schools grow passion for drones

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – From commercials to Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl half-time show and now, East Tennessee schools…drones are taking over.

“Drones in school is not common at all, there are very few [schools] in the country that are using them,” said Fulton High School’s Digital Arts & Design Instructor Steve Morrell.

Fulton High School’s Magnet Program and Holston Middle School’s Enrichment Program are taking learning to new heights.

It all began as Fulton’s Steve Morrell and Holston’s Damien Molchany noticed they were both simultaneously crafting the use of drones into their curriculum. That’s when the two got together.

“The passion for me I guess is having the ability to use that time to develop something that is going to enrich students beyond just a standard classroom,” said Molchany, Holston Middle School’s Drone Enrichment program instructor and math teacher.

The videos, the website, the editing… it’s all done by the students, with guidance from Molchany of course. However, the students are the ones with creative control over their own class.

“I think when it’s student-led they put more ownership into it and I think they get more invested into it,” said Molchany.

A lot of Holston’s Drone Program is mirrored off Fulton’s.

“The thing with this is when people think about the drones they just think, ‘Oh it’s just fun we’re just gonna go out and play and zip around,'” says Morrell. “Well it’s one thing to go out and take off and play it’s another thing to be able to frame up a still photo of where the sun is setting just right and you’ve got a four milligram background, even in a drone.”

The two teachers have collaborated on how to use their drones as tools to capture moments at school, like Fulton’s football games, edit them into a sequence and then display their work online.

“It was about having a passion for teaching and then getting this new technology and wondering what to do with it and then discovering, ‘Oh! We both can pool our intellectual resources together and see what we come up with,’” said Holston Middle School Principal, Katie Lutton.

The programs allow a growing number of students are able to go out into the real world with real hands-on experience.

“They have really a significant leg up when they got to college,” said Morrell.

One of the first magnet students to use drones in the classroom at Fulton High School, Sarah Emory, is now a graphic design student at the University of Tennessee.

“A lot of this stuff is the same stuff I see on campus,” said Emory. “Having done this already I knew what I was doing.”

Moreell says Holston students are able get their feet wet and find their passion before coming to Fulton.

“For me this kind of showed me where I really want to go to college, what kind of college I want to go to and what I want to do as a career,” said Holston Middle School eighth grader Luke Anastasio.

Lutton believes the program allows students to be introduced to a fun and experimental atmosphere with a teacher that is passionate about the subject.