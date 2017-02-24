Knox County family sues Rural/Metro for death of son

CORRYTON (WATE) – An East Tennessee family is suing Rural/Metro for the death of their 14-year-old son. Andrew Merrell died in a car accident in Corryton in 2016. The family said Rural/Metro did not have the right tools to save their son.

“They are absolutely devastated and distraught,” said T. Scott Jones, the family’s attorney. “What they are trying to do is channel their efforts into making a difference.”

Jones represents the Merrell family in a lawsuit against Rural/Metro of Tennessee. The lawsuit claimed the wrongful death of Andrew Merrell.

“To send a message to Rural/Metro and to make sure no other family suffers a loss such as the Merrell family did,” said Jones.

The lawsuit said Andrew was pinned in the front passenger seat. It also claimed first responders said he was alive but couldn’t help him.

“He unfortunately suffocated to death as a result of these folks making a determination and not extracting him from the vehicle,” said Jones.

Jones said Andrew Merrell’s father was at the crash site and held his hand as his son slipped away. The lawsuit said responders did not have the necessary equipment to get Andrew Merrell out of the car and because of that he died.

“You’re going to sign on to provide emergency services, you are at least expected to do it up to the standards that is required,” said Jones.

Jones said some Rural/Metro stations have this equipment, big saws commonly referred to as the “jaws of life.” He also said Rural/Metro dispatched a unit 30 minutes away from the crash that did not have these tools.

“There was a station that was three miles away from the Grainger County lines that could have provided these services,” said Jones.

WATE 6 On Your Side reached out to Rural/Metro for a comment, but they said they do not comment on pending litigation.

