‘Hacksaw Ridge’: Tennessee, the final resting place for American hero

(WATE) – A flag honoring an American hero flies in the wind in front of a church in Rising Fawn, Georgia. Lookout Mountain Seventh-Day Adventist Church is 30 minutes from Chattanooga, the final resting place of Corporal Desmond Thomas Doss.

The rural church held a special place in Doss’ heart. However, before he became “the backbone” of the church, he was a military hero.

“The good Lord protected him,” said Head Elder Don Lockhart. “We know he did, because of the amount of people he saved.”

The life of Doss is highlighted in the Oscar nominated movie “Hacksaw Ridge.” The movie tells the story of Doss’ incredible strength to stick to his religious convictions while serving in the military during World War II. Without carrying a gun, Doss saved 75 injured men during the battle at Hacksaw Ridge in Okinawa, Japan by using ropes to carry them to safety.

Desmond Doss Council’s Jeanie Allen says the movie has led to a “Doss Effect.”

“It is “affecting” over 21 million people who have seen the movie so far. His story, his life experiences, his faith, his heroism is transcending definable religion,” said Allen. “It affects everyone differently providing multiple avenues of witness and conversation. People have watched the film and proclaim it is causing them to want to be a better person, stay true to their convictions like Doss and inspires them to make a difference in the world.”

Allen and Lockhart both believe the Mel Gibson film is mostly accurate. “Most of that is absolutely true, there ain’t no doubt about it,” said Lockhart.

Allen said the events are condensed in the film or combined. She says his courtship with his first wife, Dorothy, is somewhat dramatic in the film.

The Seventh-Day Adventist Church released a statement on the film:

“While a graphic portrayal of the realities of war, “Hacksaw Ridge” paints a stirring portrait of the resolute manner in which Doss lived his faith, even while living through the horrors of the battlefield. The Seventh-day Adventist Church historically has strongly discouraged its members from bearing arms, and Doss embodied that philosophy. He became the first person to voluntarily enlist and then be granted conscientious objector status, the role in which he contributed to the often-heroic rescue of scores of his fellow soldiers.”

To prepare for the film, actor Andrew Garfield visited Doss’ final resting place, the Tennessee National Cemetery in Chattanooga. Garfield plays Doss in the film and wanted to get inspired, according to the Times Free Press. He is nominated for “Best Actor” for the role.

Several years before “Hacksaw Ridge” was created, Terry Benedict released the documentary The Conscientious Objector.” In the documentary, Doss and others share the story of the southern solider’s military career and life.

“To me it said, Desmond, if you love me you won’t kill,” recalled Doss when describing the commandment with the image of Cain and Abel.

Growing up in rural Virginia, Doss strove to be a good disciple of Jesus Christ. Many times, he would focus his attention on a piece of wall art belonging to his mother. The wall art listed the Ten Commandments and images of stories from the Bible.

One particular commandment stuck with Doss all of his life: “Thou shall not kill.”

“It was so horrible, that I had to keep looking at that thing. As a result, I didn’t want to ever take life,” recalled Doss.

That choice, made Doss’ military career suffer many obstacles. Many people didn’t understand why Doss wanted to be in the military, when he refused to kill another being.

“I felt like it was an honor to serve God and [my] country,” said Doss in the documentary. “We were fighting for our religious liberty and freedom.”

According to Lockhart, Doss was always patriotic and displayed pictures of every United States president at his home in Georgia.

Doss was considered an outcast by many in the Army for his religious beliefs, Virginia drawl and for being “gawky.”

“He was regarded quite frankly as a pest,” recalled Charles Steiglitz in Terry Benedict documentary.

When Doss prayed at night and read his Bible, many soldiers would throw boots at him.

“His fellow soldiers called him ‘preacher’ or he often heard howls of mockery, hoots and catcalls,” said Allen. She says Doss turned to his Bible for peace and comfort.

Some of his fellow soldiers in the 77th Infantry Division, thought Doss’ religious beliefs were part of an act and that he was getting special treatment.

According to Allen, the Army only recognized Sunday as a day of rest and worship, contrary to Seventh-Day Adventist practices. Doss would often ask to take the Sabbath off to follow his beliefs and in return he performed duties on Sunday.

In “The Conscientious Objector,” Doss recalls when one of his commanding officers, told him: “I am a Jew and we believe in keeping the Sabbath too. We are in the Army now. You have to do the same thing.”

Keeping the Sabbath was not the only obstacle he faced. Many in the military did not like the fact that Doss refused to carry a gun. One solider told Doss that if he went into combat, the solider would shoot him.

“He had more guts than the guy who carried a gun,” said Lockhart.

When Doss was a child he watched his father and uncle get into an argument. Both men were drunk at the time and his father pull out a gun. Doss’ mother broke up the argument and told him to hide the gun before the police arrived. At that moment, Doss decided that he would never hold a gun again, he recalled in the documentary.

Doss would go on to become the first conscientious objector to receive the Medal of Honor. However, during his time in the military, he did not like the term.

“There was also prejudice against conscientious objectors (CO), and Desmond understood why. He tried to be an exemplary soldier, a ‘conscientious cooperator’ rather than an objector, as long as it didn’t go against his religious or conscience,” said Allen.

After his time in the service, Doss would continue to stick to his religious beliefs.

“Everywhere he went, he would take his religion with him,” said Lockhart.

Lockhart and Doss were friends and fellow church members for more than 40 years.

“He was always out there to help somebody,” recalls Lockhart. He remembers when the hero organized a group of church members to help Lockhart’s family move into his home.

Doss helped pay tuition for many children at Lookout Mountain Seventh-Day Adventist Church and hosted church functions at his house.

After being honorably discharged in 1946, war hero became ill and developed tuberculosis. At the age of 87, Doss died on March 23, 2006.

The legacy of Doss still lives on at the church. Not only is there a flag in his honor, but a bible and an organ that he gave are still in use.

According to Allen, the spirit of Doss has impacted the production company that created “Hacksaw Ridge.”

“Lionsgate’s ‘Hacksaw Ridge’ has also been working with military veterans, who are often overlooked, and multiple organizations to help raise awareness of what our combat veterans go through, including PTSD, and the need to provide emotional support and counseling for veterans and their families,” said Allen.

The film is nominated for several Academy Awards, including “Best Actor,” “Sound Editing,” “Sound Mixing,” “Best Picture” and “Best Director.”

The 89th Academy Awards air at 7 p.m. Sunday on WATE 6 On Your Side.

