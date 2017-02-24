Group calls on Rep. Duncan to hold ‘Town Hall for All’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Around 100 people gathered in Downtown Knoxville Friday afternoon calling on Congressman Jimmy Duncan to host what they’re calling a “Town Hall for All.”

Many of the people who showed up at Friday’s events were holding signs reading such things as “Represent me” or “Respect me.”

The group says Duncan has not been fulfilling his promise of talking with his constituents. When asked to hold a town hall earlier this month, Duncan said he would rather hold individual meetings, but the group says he hasn’t been doing that. They say they have been calling his office trying to set up those individual meetings, but the calls go to voicemail and are not returned.

The group says the biggest issue on their minds is the Affordable Care Act, and many who showed up to Friday’s event say they are in support of keeping it or repairing it, rather than repealing it.

