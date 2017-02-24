Ask the Storm Team: Using liquid to measure the temperature

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Weather instruments come in all shapes and sizes and they take all sorts of weather readings.

One of the more unique ways to measure the temperature is a Galileo thermometer. Named after Galileo Galilei, the thermometer is a sealed glass tube containing liquid and several glass spheres.

Each sphere contains liquid with a different density. As the temperatures changes, the spheres float up or down depending on the liquid’s mass.

In order to tell what the temperature is, simply look at the brass plate on the sphere at the bottom of the floating spheres. The temperature that is shown is the room temperature.

 

