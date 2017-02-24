OAK RIDGE (WATE) – Five people were arrested after there was a special enforcement operation in Oak Ridge Friday morning.

Oak Ridge police tweeted that the 300 block of Vermont Avenue was closed around 6:33 a.m. Residents in the area were asked to stay indoors.

The scene was safe a few minutes later.

There is no more information at this time.

5 arrested after SWAT operation in Oak Ridge View as list View as gallery Open Gallery (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE) (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE) (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE) (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE) (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE) (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE) (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE) (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE) (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE) (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE) (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE) (Photo: David Killebrew/WATE)

For the latest news, weather and video, download the WATE 6 On Your Side app.