5 arrested, 1 hospitalized after car theft suspect jumps out window

WILLIAMSBURG, KY. (WATE) – Whitley County Sheriff’s Office reports that five people were arrested and one was cited after two stolen vehicles were found.

Whitley County E911 received a call regarding a stolen Pontiac G6, then when deputies found the car at a residence, two people jumped from second story windows of the home as they attempted to flee.

A Honda Civic reported stolen from Tennessee was also recovered at the residence.

The five people taken into custody were Dexter Lawrence Fitzpatrick, Jr., 28, of Jellico, TN, Jonathan Nathan Thornton, 26, of Williamsburg, KY, Joseph Lee Ellison, 35, of Jellico, TN, Heather Nicole Bowlin, 29, of Williamsburg, KY, and Joshua K. Overbay, 29, of Jellico, TN.

Jamie Hoover, 28, of Williamsburg, KY was taken to the hospital with injuries that resulted from jumping from the window. He was cited on charges of fleeing police and public intoxication.