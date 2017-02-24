2 arrive at Knoxville hospital with gunshot wounds

WATE 6 On Your Side staff Published:

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Two people were transported to a Knoxville hospital after a shooting Thursday night.

Police officers responded to a call at Tennova North Hospital after two gunshot victims went to the emergency room around 10:51 p.m. According to the report, a female had a gunshot wound to the upper torso and a male victim had an injury on the right side of his head.

The female victim was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for serious, but not life-threatening conditions. The male victim was released.

Investigators believe the shooting happened on Murray Drive.

There is no more information at this time. 

