WATE 6 On Your Side’s Trent Magill to compete in ‘Dancing with the Knoxville Stars’

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Ten East Tennessee celebrities will be competing against each other to raise money for children.

Star 102.1’s “Dancing with the Knoxville Stars” will raise money for East Tennessee Children’s Hospital. The event will be April 8 at the Knoxville Convention Center.

WATE 6 On Your Side Meteorologist Trent Magill will compete against 9 other celebrities. Dancers will be partner with a professional from Dance Tonight. The celebrity judges are Knoxville Ice Bears Co-Owner/General Manager Mike Murray and Jewelry Television Host Dawn Tesh.

You can support the hospital by buying a ticket to the event or voting online for your favorite dancer. The winner will be determined by a combination of the judges’ votes on the night of the competition and online voting. One dollar equals on vote. Attendees can donate in honor of their favorite dance on the night of the show.

Tickets are $75 and include heavy hors d’oeuvres. VIP tables can be purchased for $400. Tickets can be bought online or by calling 865-541-8441.