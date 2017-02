Related Coverage 2017 Oscar nominations: See complete list of nominees

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Hollywood will be celebrating Sunday at the Academy Awards. “La La Land,” “Moonlight” and more are expected to bring home big wins.

However, there are some movies that hold a special place in the hearts of the WATE 6 On Your Side team.

Ask WATE Anchor Bo Williams what is favorite movie of all time is and he may recite you a classic line…

Watch the video to find out what movies stole our hearts.

Related: 2017 Oscar nominations: See complete list of nominees