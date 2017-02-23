VIDEO: Austin East students teach Knoxville police officers to dance

Related Coverage Knoxville police turn tables on high school students in traffic stop exercise

KNOXVILLE (WATE) – Officers with the Knoxville Police Department got their first dance lesson Thursday night from students with the Austin East High School West African dance team.

The officers endured several hours of strenuous cardio and dance moves. They will learn over the next couple of weeks to take part in a special performance with the students in the Austin East Auditorium on March 8.

The lesson came a day after KPD and Austin East partnered for a “Straight Talk” event where students conducted traffic stops and suspicious person scenarios to get an idea of the feelings the officers have in real-life situations. The officers also were able to learn how it felt to be on the other side of those situations.

